Canada

Quebec reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Montreal
The Canadian Press
People are shown next to a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Aug. 21.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 612 new cases of COVID-19 today but no additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalizations rose by seven, to 126, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 36.

Cases and hospitalizations have been climbing in recent weeks due in part to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The numbers come as legislature members continue to debate the issue of mandatory vaccination for health-care workers and other public sector employees.

Public health data indicates that 79.5 per cent of the population 12 and older are considered adequately vaccinated.

The province added 35,336 more vaccine doses to its total, including 33,907 that were administered in the previous 24 hours.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

