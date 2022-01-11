Quebec is reporting 62 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of people killed by COVID-19 in the province to 12,028, the most in Canada.

The new data comes a day after the province’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, submitted his resignation to Premier Francois Legault.

Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference in Montreal at 1 p.m. today, where he will be accompanied by Arruda’s temporary replacement, Dr. Luc Boileau, the head of a government health-care research institution called the Institut national d’excellence en sante et services sociaux.

The Health Department says COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 188, to 2,742, after 433 people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 245 were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care rose by seven, to 255.

Quebec is reporting 8,710 new cases of COVID-19 today, and health officials say 20 per cent of tests came back positive.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.