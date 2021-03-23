Quebec reports 656 additional cases of COVID-19, four deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal on March 7, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 656 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said hospitalizations rose by six, to 519, and 113 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have risen by 18 over the past two reporting periods.

The province vaccinated 26,040 people Monday and is nearing the million mark, with a total of 993,102 doses administered.

Premier Francois Legault has said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are no longer declining as they were earlier in the year, and he has expressed concern over the rise in the number of cases involving more transmissible variants.

The premier will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province later today.

Quebec is looking to enlist up to 50 companies to operate vaccination hubs across several regions to help accelerate its immunization campaign for people under 60 starting in May. The Canadian Press

