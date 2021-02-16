Quebec reports 669 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A man walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, on Feb. 12, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 669 new cases of COVID-19 today and 20 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including six in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 33 to 771, and 134 people were in intensive care, down two. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dropped by 198 since Feb. 7.

The province says it administered 2,732 doses of vaccine yesterday, for a total of 297,694.

Officials say they conducted 16,824 COVID-19 tests Feb. 14, the last day for which testing data is available.

Quebec has reported a total of 278,187 COVID-19 infections and 10,246 deaths linked to the pandemic. The province has 9,399 active reported infections.

Premier Francois Legault is expected to address the situation in the province at a 5 p.m. news conference.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

