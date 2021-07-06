Quebec reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths as province speeds up second vaccine doses

Open this photo in gallery A woman and dog walk by a sign at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal on July 4, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

Health authorities say the number of hospitalizations and intensive care patients remained unchanged since the day prior, at 102 and 27, respectively.

Quebec has 705 active reported cases – the lowest number since March 21, 2020, when the province reported 545 active cases.

The government says 97,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday, the vast majority of them second doses.

Starting today, Quebecers are able to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within as little as four weeks from their first dose.

Health Minister Christian Dube is urging people to book appointments online or visit walk-in vaccination clinics.

“It gives the population more flexibility,” Dube tweeted. “The 2nd dose is essential to fight the virus. You have to go get it.”

Quebec says 81.8 per cent of those 12 and older have received a first dose and 39.9 per cent of that age group is considered adequately vaccinated.

The province has reported a total of 375,262 COVID-19 infections and 11,218 deaths linked to the virus.

