People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Nov. 9.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 672 new cases of COVID-19 today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by one, to 220, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 45.

Quebec has 5,377 active reported cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department says 10,487 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours.

Quebec’s public health institute says about 90.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 88.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The northern Nunavik territory continues to be the most affected region of the province, with 1,339 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.