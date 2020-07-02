Quebec reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Open this photo in gallery A nurse prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on May 15, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting another 14 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, for a total of 5,541.

Authorities said today eight of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while six occurred before June 24.

The province is also reporting 69 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 55,593, including 25,034 cases that are considered recovered.

Eleven fewer patients are in hospital with the disease, for a total of 411 patients, including 32 in intensive case, a reduction of one.

Authorities conducted 8,703 COVID-19 tests on June 30 – the last day for which testing data is available – which remains below the government’s 14,000 daily testing target.

Despite the continued downward trend in infections and deaths, Quebec remains by far the province hardest-hit by the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal public health models are showing that the many restrictions Canadians have suffered with to suppress COVID-19 have worked. But he says the country still has 'hotspots' and any of them could explode into a bigger outbreak if we don't stay vigilant. The Canadian Press

