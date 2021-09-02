 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Jimmy Staveris, manager of Dunn's Famous restaurant, scans the COVID-19 QR code of a client in Montreal on Sept. 1.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 699 new COVID-19 cases and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said today the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was stable compared with Wednesday, at 138, but two more people were listed in intensive care, for a total of 42.

Quebec’s public health institute says 87.2 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 81 per cent are adequately vaccinated.

Health Minister Christian Dube is urging Quebecers to get vaccinated, tweeting today that hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus are significantly lower compared with earlier waves because of high vaccination rates.

Officials say 20,952 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours.

Quebec has 5,058 active reported cases of COVID-19.

