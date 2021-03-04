 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 707 new COVID-19 cases as province set to release updated projections

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Quebec government is reporting 707 new cases of COVID-19 today and 20 additional deaths due to the pandemic as the province prepares to release new data on the virus’s expected spread.

Health Minister Christian Dube has said the projections being released later today will indicate that cases and hospitalizations could surge in Montreal by mid-April due to the spread of more contagious variants.

Four people died from COVID-19 in the province in the last 24 hours, while the rest of the deaths occurred earlier.

Hospitalizations rose by eight to 626, with 115 people in intensive care, which is five fewer than the day prior.

Premier Francois Legault announced Wednesday that restrictions would be eased in much of the province but maintained in Montreal and the surrounding areas due to the risk posed by the variants.

The province administered 16,619 doses of vaccine Wednesday, for a total of 490,504.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced he will relax COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec City and four other parts of the province starting on March 8. The greater Montreal area, and surrounding regions will remain at the province's highest pandemic alert level. The Canadian Press

