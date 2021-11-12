People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Nov. 9.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19 today and two additional deaths.

It’s the first time since late September that the province has reported more than 700 new infections in a single day.

The Health Department says there were 205 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, down 10 from the day before, and 40 people were in intensive care, a decline of two.

Authorities say 13,443 doses of vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours.

According to the province’s public health institute, 90.8 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 88.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The Health Department says 10 new cases were detected in private seniors residences Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in those facilities to 70. There were no new cases detected in long-term care centres, where there are 44 active cases.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.