Quebec reports 72 new cases, seven deaths as it resumes daily COVID-19 updates

Quebec has resumed releasing daily COVID-19 data following a widely criticized three-day interruption.

The province is reporting 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus compared with the prior day, for a total of 55,390.

Authorities also report five additional deaths from COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, and two deaths that occurred before June 21, for a total of 5,485.

Last week, public health authorities said they would end daily COVID-19 updates in favour of a weekly summary, but reversed that decision after public outcry.

During the three days for which there was no daily update – Friday through Sunday – the province reported 30 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an average of 10 per day.

The province also reported 239 new cases of the virus during the same three-day period, for an average of nearly 80 cases per day.

