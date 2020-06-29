 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 72 new cases, seven deaths as it resumes daily COVID-19 updates

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Health care workers are seen at a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic, in Montreal, on May 31, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec has resumed releasing daily COVID-19 data following a widely criticized three-day interruption.

The province is reporting 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus compared with the prior day, for a total of 55,390.

Authorities also report five additional deaths from COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, and two deaths that occurred before June 21, for a total of 5,485.

Last week, public health authorities said they would end daily COVID-19 updates in favour of a weekly summary, but reversed that decision after public outcry.

During the three days for which there was no daily update – Friday through Sunday – the province reported 30 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an average of 10 per day.

The province also reported 239 new cases of the virus during the same three-day period, for an average of nearly 80 cases per day.

Quebec's top doctor explains province's decision to stop reporting new COVID-19 cases daily. Dr. Horacio Arruda says once-a-week updates will provide a more accurate picture of the trends given the low number of new cases. The Canadian Press

