Quebec reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, as hospitalizations slightly decline

Quebec is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 today and no deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec has not recorded any deaths associated with COVID-19 since July 22.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by one from the day before, to 66, and 21 people are in intensive care, an increase of one.

Authorities say 74,334 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours. The province’s public health institute says 83.6 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 63.4 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The Health Department says that during a four-week period ending July 17, 64 per cent of people with new COVID-19 infections – and 70 per cent of those hospitalized due to the disease – were unvaccinated or had received their first dose less than 14 days earlier.

It says that 31 per cent of those with new infections had received their first dose of vaccine more than 14 days earlier, while five per cent had received a second dose more than seven days earlier.

