Quebec reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on May 15, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 5,577.

The province also reported today 74 more cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 55,937, including 25,378 cases that are considered recovered.

Hospitalizations rose slightly for the first time in more than a week to reach 377, an increase of six.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those patients, 25 are in intensive care, one less than the prior day.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada?

Public health authorities conducted 6,122 tests on Saturday, the last day for which numbers are available.

Health Minister Christian Dube and Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s public health director, will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation later today.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.