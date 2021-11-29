People line up to get their children vaccinated at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Montreal on Nov. 25.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is reporting 756 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations jumped by 10 from the prior day, to 266, after 22 people entered hospital and 12 were discharged. The number of people in intensive care dropped by three, to 45.

Health Minister Christian Dube is scheduled to provide an update this afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province, one day after Canada confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron variant of concern.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said today the two infected people were recently in Nigeria and were tested for the virus in Montreal before the travellers arrived in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, children in Quebec between the ages of five and 11 started to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in schools today, one week after the vaccine campaign for that age cohort began at mass vaccination centres.

Health officials say 22,048 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours – the vast majority of them to children.

