Quebec reports 778 COVID-19 cases, one more virus-related death

Quebec is reporting 778 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death attributed to the virus.

Health authorities say the number of patients in hospitals rose by two to 142, while the number in intensive care climbed by four to 56.

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 628.

The province administered 22,061 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, including more than 6,423 first shots.

Health Minister Christian Dube issued a tweet saying an unvaccinated person is 28 times more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with COVID-19 than someone who has not been immunized.

Of the most recent infections, the province says 530 were among unvaccinated people or those who had received only one dose less than 14 days ago.

