Quebec reports 798 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths

Quebec is reporting 798 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by nine, to 617, and that 111 people were in intensive care, a drop of four.

Quebec’s government-mandated health institute said today it has confirmed 194 cases involving coronavirus variants, the first increase reported since Feb. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

The institute says there are 1,462 presumed cases involving the mutations, up from 1,353 yesterday.

Authorities say 18,234 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for at total of 510,479.

Quebec has reported 291,175 infections and 10,455 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced he will relax COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec City and four other parts of the province starting on March 8. The greater Montreal area, and surrounding regions will remain at the province's highest pandemic alert level. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.