Quebec reports 815 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination numbers in province top 400,000

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People wait to get tested at a COVID-19 clinic, in Montreal, on Feb. 24, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 815 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today as the province heads into its March break week.

The province’s Health Department says 620 people are in hospital, a reduction of 13 patients, with three fewer people listed in intensive care for a total of 119.

Quebec has also given 400,540 people a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine after administering 12,038 doses on Thursday.

The province has reported 286,145 infections and 10,372 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new deaths, none was reported in the previous 24 hours.

The province added 1,006 recoveries for a total of 267,885 and the number of active cases in the province stands at 7,888.

More than half the new infections reported today were in Montreal, where all positive COVID-19 cases are being screened to identify more transmissible variants of the virus.

The number of presumptive variant cases in the province jumped to 874 today up from 772 the previous day. The number of confirmed variant cases remains at 34 – including 30 of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says results from COVID-19 vaccinations so far are encouraging enough that she thinks the need for massive lockdowns could be over before the end of the summer. But Tam says some of the more personal measures, like wearing masks and limiting close contact outside our households, may be with us longer. The Canadian Press

