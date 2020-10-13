 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Quebec reports 815 new COVID-19 cases, marking lowest daily number since end of September

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A health care worker speaks with a young man outside a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Oct. 11, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 815 new COVID-19 infections today, the smallest daily number of new cases since the end of September.

Health authorities are also reporting three deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Two deaths between Oct. 6 and 11 have been newly attributed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,970.

Hospitalizations rose by 11 compared with the prior day, to 468, with 85 patients in intensive care, an increase of 10.

Quebec’s largest cities remain under a partial lockdown while COVID-19 cases rise in less-populated areas such as the Saguenay, where officials are reporting an outbreak of 25 cases at a long-term care home.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

