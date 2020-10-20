Quebec reports 877 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths as hospitalizations rise

Open this photo in gallery Screeners stand by as a man waits in line at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Oct. 16, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 877 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and a 33-patient rise in hospitalizations.

Health authorities said Tuesday five of the new deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and said seven occurred between Oct. 13 and 18.

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that he was concerned with the rise in hospitalizations – now totalling 565 patients – that he said was due to the high number of daily infections.

Officials said one death previously attributed to COVID-19 was unrelated and 90 cases that had been identified as positive were in fact, negative.

The number of daily tests conducted by health authorities dropped below 17,000 on Oct. 18, the last day for which testing data is available – well short of recent totals.

Meanwhile, a research team based at Universite de Montreal is beginning a study to determine how many children and teens in the city have been infected with COVID-19.

The project, which is backed by the federal government, will test for COVID-19 antibodies in people between the age of two and 17 in four Montreal neighbourhoods.

The researchers will also try to determine the extent of mental and emotional health problems among that population.

