Quebec reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec is reporting 879 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest number of daily cases reported in the province since mid-May.

The Health Department says there have been four more deaths linked to the disease, and the number of hospitalizations rose by nine, to 207, with 72 people in intensive care.

Quebec’s public health institute says Laval, Montreal’s large northern suburb, remains Quebec’s most affected region, with 175.6 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. It is followed by the neighbouring region of Lanaudiere, with 100.3 active cases per 100,000 people.

There are 70 active cases per 100,000 people across the province.

The Health Department says the number of elementary and secondary schools reporting active COVID-19 cases rose to 564 on Wednesday, the most recent day for which data is available. It says 776 students, and 94 school staff members have active cases of COVID-19.

The public health institute says 88.1 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 82.7 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

