A child, age 8, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children in Montreal on Nov. 24.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Quebec is reporting 902 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest number of new daily infections since mid-September.

Officials are also reporting five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by one from the prior day, to 210, after 20 patients entered hospital with the disease and 21 were discharged.

The number of intensive care patients also dropped by one, to 45.

Meanwhile, Premier François Legault is congratulating the children between five and 11 who got vaccinated yesterday, on the first day of the province’s pediatric immunization campaign.

The Health Department said today that 163,000 appointments have been made for that age group, representing about one-quarter of eligible children.

