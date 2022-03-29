Quebec is reporting 20 more deaths today attributed to COVID-19 and a 38-patient increase in hospitalizations.

Health authorities say 1,153 people are hospitalized with the disease after 135 patients were admitted and 97 left hospital.

There are 63 people listed in intensive care, an increase of 10 cases.

The Health Department says it registered 2,171 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups; it says 1,347 new positive cases were also declared by the public via a self-reporting platform.

Authorities say they administered 4,287 vaccine doses on Monday and 53 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have now had a third dose.

Quebecers over the age of 80, those who live in high-risk settings such as seniors homes and long-term care homes, and immunocompromised people became eligible today for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

