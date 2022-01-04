Quebec is today reporting another jump in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as 21 more deaths linked to the pandemic.

Health authorities say 1,592 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 196 over the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care rose by four to 185.

Quebec reported 14,494 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 28.1 per cent of tests analyzed in the previous 24 hours coming back positive.

The province also had given another 69,983 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours.

Quebec is starting to expand booster shot eligibility to its general adult population in an effort to combat the rampant Omicron variant.

Quebecers aged 55 and over are the first group to be eligible starting today, with minimum age requirements decreasing in five-year increments over the next three weeks.

By Jan. 21, all adults aged 18 and over will be able to book an appointment to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot after the government shortened the interval between second and third shots from six to three months.

Less than 20 per cent of Quebecers aged 5 and over had received a third dose as of Monday.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Monday they were deploying up to 200 personnel, mostly in Montreal and nearby regions, to help speed up the provincial vaccination drive.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.