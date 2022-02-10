Quebec is reporting 35 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and 36 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says there are 2,312 COVID-19 hospitalizations, after 193 people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 229 people were discharged.

It says 173 people are in intensive care, an increase of two from the day before.

Officials say 2,894 cases were detected through PCR testing and that 11.5 per cent of tests analyzed were positive.

They are reporting another 720 positive results from take-home rapid tests uploaded to a government online portal.

The Health Department says 31,779 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, including 21,476 third doses.

