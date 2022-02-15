Quebec is reporting 56 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 43 fewer people in hospital.

The province has 2,052 patients hospitalized, based on 135 new admissions and 178 patients discharged.

There are 132 patients listed in intensive care, a drop of four.

Quebec is reporting 1,973 new COVID-19 cases through PCR testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups, and another 563 cases through positive rapid test results uploaded to a government website.

Authorities administered 19,334 doses of vaccine on Monday.

Health Minister Christian Dube and the province’s interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will hold a COVID-19 update this afternoon.

