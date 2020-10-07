Quebec reports drop in new COVID-19 cases, relaxes rules for visits to long-term care homes

Open this photo in gallery People lineup at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Oct. 6, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in six days.

Authorities reported 900 new infections today and one death they said occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province says six earlier deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,906 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 to 409, with 62 patients in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Earlier today, the government said it will allow up to two people at a time to visit dying relatives in long-term care homes and will not limit the number of visits a patient can receive.

Visits to long-term care centres were prohibited during the first wave of the pandemic last spring.

