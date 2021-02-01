 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Quebec reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since early November

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on Jan. 31, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since early November.

Health officials reported 890 new cases today and 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 14 that occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province says hospitalizations rose by eight, to 1,144, and 183 people were in intensive care, a drop of eight.

Officials say 796 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 239,023.

Quebec’s public health institute reported 1,435 more recoveries today, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease to 240,083. There are 13,564 active reported cases in the province.

The province has reported a total of 263,473 cases of COVID-19 and 9,826 deaths linked to the virus.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

