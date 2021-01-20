Quebec reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

Open this photo in gallery People lineup at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Jan. 19, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,502 new cases of COVID-19 and 66 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 10 that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Today is the fourth consecutive day health authorities in the province reported fewer than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 – and almost two weeks since the government imposed a provincewide curfew.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 33, to 1,467, and 216 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of the new cases were reported in Montreal and neighbouring regions.

Officials reported 629 cases in Montreal, 199 in the Monteregie region and 148 in Laval. No other region in Quebec had more than 100 reported cases today.

Quebec has reported 247,236 COVID-19 infections and 9,208 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec Premier François Legault is calling on the federal government to ban all non-essential flights to Canada. Legault says he’s concerned that people travelling to popular vacation destinations will bring back new variants of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.