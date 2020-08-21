 Skip to main content
Canada

Quebec reports first COVID-19 related death of person under 20

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A 19-year-old in Quebec has died from complications linked to COVID-19, the province’s Health Department confirmed Friday.

The case marks the first time someone under the age of 20 has died from COVID-19 in Quebec since the pandemic began, spokeswoman Marie-Claude Lacasse said in an e-mailed statement.

Lacasse said the Health Department cannot release any information about the identity of the person who died, or details about the death.

Is Canada is ready to open schools?: André Picard on what parents need to know about schools reopening

The province said 3,279 people between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date.

Among those cases, 31 people had to be hospitalized, including six who were in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 61,495.

Public health officials reported three more deaths attributed to COVID-19. They said one death occurred in the past 24 hours while two others occurred between Aug. 14-20.

Quebec has reported a total of 5,733 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 10 to a total of 136 on Friday. Of those, 23 people are in intensive care, two fewer than a day earlier.

Authorities said they conducted 16,164 COVID-19 tests Wednesday, the last day for which testing data is available.

WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge on Thursday urged people to prepare to live with the COVID-19 virus, and not rely on a vaccine to bring an end to the pandemic. Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

