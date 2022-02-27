Quebec is reporting five more deaths linked to COVID-19 today, a day before the province prepares to end a work-from-home order and allow bars and casinos to reopen for business.

The Health Department says there are currently 1,456 people hospitalized with COVID-19 after 80 were admitted and 103 were dismissed.

It says the number of overall virus-related hospitalizations is down by 23.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by two to 98 from the previous day.

Authorities say there were 1,036 new cases detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for certain high-risk groups.

There were about 15,539 vaccines administered in the previous 24 hours; about 91 per cent of the Quebec population age five and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent are double vaccinated and 51 per cent have three shots.

