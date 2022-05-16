Quebec is reporting five more deaths linked to COVID-19 and an 11-patient drop in the number of hospitalizations associated with the disease.

The Health Department says 1,611 people are in hospital with COVID-19 after 64 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 75 were discharged.

It says 51 people are in intensive care, a drop of four from the day before.

The province is reporting 457 new cases of the disease confirmed through PCR testing, with 6.7 per cent of tests analyzed coming back positive.

An additional 172 positive results from take-home rapid tests were uploaded to a government portal.

Health officials say 5,076 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 3,887 fourth doses.

