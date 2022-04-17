Quebec is reporting a 28-patient jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday.

The government’s open data portal shows there are 2,159 people in hospital with the disease.

There are 101 patients listed in intensive care, a drop of four patients from Saturday.

According to the open data portal, two more deaths were attributed to the novel coronavirus, for a total of 14,614 since the pandemic began.

The data shows there have been 1,040 new infections confirmed by PCR testing on Saturday, which is limited to higher-risk groups.

People aged 70 and over account for more than 71 per cent of the overall hospitalizations; further details on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and vaccinations will be released Tuesday.

