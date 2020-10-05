Quebec reports its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker speaks with people as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on Oct. 4, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Health officials in Quebec are reporting 1,191 new COVID-19 cases today, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 79,650.

The provincial health ministry says there were two deaths in the past 24-hours due to the novel coronavirus, while four earlier deaths are now believed to have been caused by the virus, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,884.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 361, an increase of 27 from the previous day, with 62 people in intensive care – down two from the day before.

This is the fourth day in a row that the province has reported more than 1,000 cases.

The provincial government, which has already placed Quebec’s largest cities under a partial lockdown, is expected to announce additional restrictions later today.

Premier Francois Legault said his province is considering imposing more restrictions on Quebeckers as authorities reported more than 1,000 new infections. The Canadian Press

