Quebec is reporting 35 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 145-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 1,938 people are in hospital with the disease after 294 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 149 were discharged. It says 67 people are in intensive care, a decline of two.

Officials are reporting 2,596 new cases detected through PCR testing and that 16.7 per cent of tests analyzed Monday were positive.

Quebec’s public health institute says the James Bay Cree territory has 206 active reported infections, which represents the highest infection rate in the province, with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine and the Bas-St-Laurent regions, in eastern Quebec, each have more than 700 active cases per 100,000 people.

The institute says the province has an average of about 350 active cases per 100,000 people.

