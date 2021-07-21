 Skip to main content
Canada

Quebec reports more than 100 new, daily COVID-19 cases for first time since July 6

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Text Size

A dispenser for hand sanitizer is shown in Old Montreal on July 18 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July 6.

Health officials said today they identified 103 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec has not reported a death attributed to the virus since July 15.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations dropped by five, to 72, and 21 people were in intensive care, unchanged since the prior day.

Officials say 99,327 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, and Quebec’s public health institute says 57.3 per cent of residents over 12 are adequately vaccinated.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said today on Twitter time is running out for people to get vaccinated before a potential new wave of COVID-19 in the fall.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

