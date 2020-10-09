Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for seventh time in eight days

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker hands out masks to people waiting in line outside a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Oct. 7, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec health authorities are reporting 1,102 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 84,094.

This is the seventh time in eight days there have been more than 1,000 new cases reported in the province.

The Health Department reported a total of 22 additional COVID-19 deaths, four that occurred within the past 24 hours and 18 from earlier. One death previously attributed to COVID-19 was found to have resulted from other causes, bringing the death toll in Quebec to 5,936.

There are now 433 people in hospital, an increase of eight from the day before, and 67 people in intensive care, one less than the day before.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day for which data is available, active cases of COVID-19 had been reported at 774 public and private school, with 1,451 students and 318 staff members currently affected. More than 1,000 classes have now been closed.

Much of southern Quebec is now at the province’s highest COVID-19 alert level, with new restrictions set to take effect in several regions between Montreal and Quebec City Saturday at midnight.

Quebec's premier had a straight forward message for the province as it deals with a second wave of COVID-19: stay home. The Canadian Press

