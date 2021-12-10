As Quebec reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly 11 months, public health officials in Montreal said Friday they suspect the Omicron variant has spread in the city.

Montreal’s public health department said 14 cases of the COVID-19 variant have now been detected in the city – only five of which are associated with travel outside the country.

“The others acquired it in Canada, which suggests limited local transmission,” the department said in a statement.

Montreal public health is encouraging people who visited a gym in the West Island suburb of Kirkland and a community centre in the Lachine borough to get tested for COVID-19, as they may have been exposed to the Omicron variant.

Jean Nicolas Aubé, a public health spokesman, said the gym and the community centre were visited by two different people who later tested positive with the variant.

Mr. Aubé said public health officials are taking a “suppressive” approach to the Omicron variant, similar to one that helped slow the spread of the virus in the city last spring as other parts of Quebec saw a rise in cases.

“Since we don’t know a lot regarding Omicron, that is why we have this very suppressive approach and ask people, even vaccinated people, to go get tested,” he said in an interview Friday.

Earlier Friday, Quebec reported 2,013 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. It was the first time since January that the province had reported more than 2,000 new infections.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos noted his home province currently has the highest rate of new infections in the country.

“The government of Quebec is doing its job properly, reassuring us by telling us that the hospitalization rate is under control, essentially,” he said. “But we have to be vigilant, because there is usually a certain time between the transmission and the progression of the disease and, therefore, hospitalizations.”

Premier François Legault took a similar tone, saying that despite the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the number of hospitalizations continues to remain “relatively low,” especially when compared to the United States and France, where five times as many people per capita are in hospital.

“Vaccination rates are higher in Quebec, are giving good results so far, but we have to continue to be careful,” he told a news conference in Quebec City.

The Health Department said Friday there were 256 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of one, with 62 people in intensive care, an increase of two.

The department said 1,012 of the COVID-19 cases reported Friday were among people who were unvaccinated against the disease or had received their first dose less than two weeks earlier, including 426 children nine or younger and 286 people aged 10 to 19.

The department said 87 per cent of Quebec residents five and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 81 per cent have received two doses.

Health Department data shows that 4,382 schoolchildren had active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials said 34,390 doses of vaccine were administered in the preceding 24 hours, including about 12,000 doses given to children aged five to 11 and 13,000 third doses given to people 70 and over.

