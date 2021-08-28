 Skip to main content
Quebec reports more than 600 new daily COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day

Montreal
The Canadian Press
A woman walks by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 604 new cases of COVID-19 today, but no additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The number marks the third consecutive day that the province has logged more than 600 new daily infections.

Public health data shows hospitalizations rose by five to 131, while the number of people in intensive care rose by two for a total of 38.

Health authorities say 27.7 per cent of the new cases were among those who were not vaccinated or had received only one dose in the past two weeks.

Health authorities say the risk of infection is more than eight times higher for people who are not vaccinated while the risk of hospitalization is up to 22 times higher.

The latest provincial vaccination data was not immediately available due to technical problems.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

