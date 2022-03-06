Quebec is reporting nine more deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a 20-patient drop in hospitalizations related to the disease.

The Health Department says there are 1,238 people hospitalized with COVID-19, after 66 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 86 were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by two, to 76.

Officials are reporting 910 new cases detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for certain high-risk groups.

They say 9,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours.

The numbers come a day before the province is set to take its first step toward lifting its mask mandate, starting with elementary and high schools students.

Students will still be required to wear masks in common areas of their schools and on school buses, but not when seated in class.

