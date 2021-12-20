Tougher public health measures took effect in Quebec on Monday as the province announced 4,571 new COVID-19 infections, a new single day record.

The Health Department reported three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and said there are 21 more people in hospital, bringing total hospitalizations to 397. There are 82 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, an increase of three.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube will hold a briefing later Monday amid reports that further restrictions could be announced.

Last week, Premier Francois Legault announced new restrictions to combat the Omicron variant as the province reported a jump in hospitalizations.

Bars, restaurants, retail stores, places of worship and entertainment activities have to operate at half capacity as of Monday, dancing and karaoke are prohibited in bars and all sports tournaments and competitions are suspended until further notice.

The government also backtracked on increasing the limit for indoor gatherings to 20 people over Christmas, keeping it at 10 people.

The province analyzed more than 45,000 tests on Sunday, with 10.1 per cent of them coming back positive. There are 26,143 active cases according to the province’s public health institute.

Lineups for free rapid test kits that became available in pharmacies across the province Monday began around 8 a.m. at some Montreal pharmacies. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., about three dozen people were in line outside a Pharmaprix near Montreal’s Atwater Market, waiting for its 9 a.m. opening.

In the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, many pharmacies ran out of stock less than hour after opening. At one area Pharmaprix, a sign on the door said staff didn’t know when the tests would be back in stock, while employees at a nearby Uniprix were telling people to try again on Wednesday.

Catherine Paquin Bechard, who lives in the Plateau, said she showed up at her local Pharmaprix shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was told the store was already out of test kits and didn’t know when more would arrive.

Paquin Bechard said she then tried to make an appointment at another pharmacy that was asking people to register online to receive the free tests. She said she connected to an online waiting room that had an estimated wait time of 15 hours.

She said she’s not surprised they ran out of test kits so quickly.

“It was to be expected with the short notice before Christmas,” she said in an interview Monday. “I have family in Gaspe that I was planning to go see. I would like to be able to take a test before going to Gaspe, but I don’t know if I will be able to do that.”

The province has set a maximum of five tests each month per Quebecer, depending on availability, and kits were also sent home with elementary school students. Dube called for patience on rapid tests, saying pharmacies would be updating their inventory in the coming days.

Dube also said a technical glitch on the province’s vaccination booking site had been resolved, and 83,000 people 65 and older have made an appointment for a booster dose after their age group became eligible today.

According to the Health Department, 89 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received one dose of vaccine, 81 per cent have received two doses and eight per cent have received a booster.

Also Monday, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter that the government has authorized deployment of Canadian Armed Forces Rangers to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak in Bonne-Esperance, Que., a remote municipality on Quebec’s Lower North Shore.

