Quebec reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as infections top 2,000 for fourth straight day

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A nurse registers a patient at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Dec. 11, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported a new, single-day record of COVID-19 infections Tuesday as well as 28 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, 10 of which occurred in the previous 24 hours.

The province reported 2,183 cases – the fourth consecutive day cases topped 2,000. The regions with the highest number of new infections were Montreal, with 896; Monteregie, south of Montreal, with 337; and the Capitale-Nationale region, which includes Quebec City, with 219.

Quebec has a seven-day rolling average of 2,000 cases per day. Hospitalizations rose by seven, to 1,055, and the number of patients in intensive care went down by nine, to 137. Officials said 437 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that 18 of 21 new vaccination sites that opened Monday have received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Three of the new sites – two in the Montreal area and one in Outaouais region in western Quebec – began inoculating people Monday.

Premier Francois Legault and other provincial party leaders will hold a joint news conference later Tuesday afternoon.

Quebec has reported 181,276 COVID-19 cases and 7,794 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic; 154,673 are reported to have recovered.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials might contain more than the five doses listed on the label. Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says she hasn't heard yet whether that's meant health-care providers have managed to give extra injections. The Canadian Press

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

