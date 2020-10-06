 Skip to main content
Quebec reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on Oct. 4, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Health authorities in Quebec are reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

There were 1,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Quebec to 81,014.

Three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said today, while 14 earlier deaths are now believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus. Two deaths previously attributed to the disease have been determined to have been from other causes, leaving the provincial death toll at 5,899.

There are now 397 people in hospital, an increase of 36 from the previous day, while 67 people are in intensive care — an increase of five.

Montreal, with 442 new cases, and the Monteregie region south of the city, with 223, accounted for nearly half of the new infections, while Quebec City reported 201.

On Monday, the provincial government announced new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in schools. As of Oct. 2, the most recent date for which data is available, 666 schools had active cases of COVID-19 among staff or students.

Quebec's education minister says high school students in the province's most affected cities will now have to wear masks in the classroom and extracurricular activities will be cancelled. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
