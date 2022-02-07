Quebec is reporting the first increase in the number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since Jan. 23.

The Health Department says COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 14 compared with the prior day, to 2,425, after 141 people entered hospital and 127 were discharged. It says 178 people are in intensive care, an increase of one from the day before.

Quebec has reported a slow but steady decline in the number of hospitalizations linked to the pandemic since Jan. 23, when health officials reported a rise of 16 patients.

Officials are reporting 20 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, places of worship and entertainment and sports venues are allowed to reopen today with capacity limits, after being shut down since December.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and sports venues such as the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, can reopen at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people.

