Quebec’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing their slow decline as the province reports 63 new deaths linked to the pandemic.

The Health Department said today COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 36, to 2,852, after 207 people were admitted to the province’s hospitals in the past 24 hours and 243 were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by five, to 218.

Premier Francois Legault will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation this afternoon alongside the province’s health minister and its interim public health director.

Health officials are also reporting 2,730 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR testing and 1,225 positive results from take-home rapid tests inputted into the province’s online platform.

Quebec says 52,345 COVID-19 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

