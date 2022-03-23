The Quebec government is today reporting two more deaths due to COVID-19 and a slight rise in the number of people in intensive care.

The overall number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus dropped by nine, to 1,034, after 99 people entered hospital and 108 left.

There are 50 people in intensive care, an increase of four.

The number of cases detected by PCR testing rose to 2,111, although that number presents only a partial portrait due to the limited availability of tests.

There were 3,496 vaccine doses administered in the previous 24 hours.

Interim public health director Luc Boileau will provide an update on the situation in the province later today.

