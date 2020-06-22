Quebec reports zero new COVID-19 deaths for first time since March

Open this photo in gallery A patient is brought to the emergency department at the Verdun Hospital, in Montreal, in a May 14, 2020, file photo. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today.

It is the first time since March that the province hasn’t reported a death linked to the virus, and the current toll stands at 5,417.

Quebec is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 54,835, with 23,506 cases considered recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada?

When can I go back to the gym? A guide to Canada’s reopening and COVID-19

Meanwhile, Quebec opened large swaths of its economy today, particularly in the greater Montreal area.

Restaurants, churches and indoor fitness centres reopened across the city, and public indoor gatherings of up to 50 people are now permitted provincewide.

Private homes still may only welcome a maximum of 10 people from three different families.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.