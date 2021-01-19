Quebec revises COVID-19 vaccination schedule due to slowdown in Pfizer-BioNTech shipments

Open this photo in gallery A man walks past the COVID-19 vaccination site at Maimonides long term care facility, in Montreal, on Jan. 13, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is revising its COVID-19 vaccination schedule as a consequence of the expected slowdown in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments.

The Health Department said today it will revise its target of administering 250,000 doses by Feb. 8, to 225,000 doses, adding it expected to receive 1,203,100 doses of approved vaccine by March 29.

Last week, Canada learned production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be reduced over the next month in order for Pfizer to expand its facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec says it will maintain its plan to deliver booster shots within a maximum of 90 days after the first injection.

Health Minister Christian Dube on Monday boasted the province had met its target of vaccinating 75 per cent of long-term care residents, adding that all residents are expected to be inoculated by Jan. 25.

Officials say people living in private seniors residences across the province are next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Kanna Vela has been treating COVID-19 patients in emergency departments in Ajax and Scarborough, Ontario for nearly 10 months. She lived apart from her family at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Receiving her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in late December has given Dr. Vela some hope for the months ahead as hospitals struggle to care for the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.