Quebec rocker Eric Lapointe pleads not guilty to a charge of assault

Quebec rock musician Eric Lapointe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault.
Lapointe’s lawyer entered the plea on his behalf during a hearing Monday morning in Montreal municipal court.
There will be no preliminary hearing, and Lapointe will return to court on Jan. 30.
The incident in question occurred on Sept. 30, and a publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim.
Lapointe announced last week he was leaving his role as a coach on “La Voix,” the Quebec French-language adaptation of “The Voice,” citing personal reasons.
The 50-year-old rock star would not comment further on the reason for departing the television program, but said he would also play out the remaining concerts on his schedule.
“I’m awaiting each (show) with impatience, the stage being – along with my children – what makes me happiest,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
The rocker is one of Quebec’s best-known musicians. Last week, he won his 14th Quebec music industry award, or ADISQ, when his album Delivrance captured the rock album of the year title.
A song he wrote – “Le Quebec, c’est nous” – was also featured on the federal campaign trail as the theme song of Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.
Blanchet previously worked in the music industry and was Lapointe’s manager.
