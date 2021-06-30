Quebec says public sector workers will start returning to offices in September

The Quebec government says public sector workers will begin gradually returning to their offices in September, as health officials reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel told reporters the goal is to have about 50 per cent of employees working in person three or four days a week in government offices by Oct. 7.
LeBel says all government employees should be back in offices by Nov. 15, working under a hybrid model that would allow them to spend one or two days a week working remotely.
Labour Minister Jean Boulet said today the government is recommending that private sector employers develop similar plans to return to offices this fall.
Meanwhile, the 126 new COVID-19 infections reported today represent the highest daily case count since June 19. Health officials are also reporting three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Officials say hospitalizations dropped by five, to 117, and 35 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.
