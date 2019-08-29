 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec school boards have more classes than teachers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec school boards have more classes than teachers

The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Teacher Brent Mansfield is seen in his classroom at Lord Roberts Elementary School in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 6, 2017.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

As thousands of Quebec students return to class this week, school boards say they’re short of teachers to educate them.

Gina Guillemette, a spokeswoman for the Montreal-area Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board, says the board was still missing about 40 full-time teachers on the first day of school.

She says substitutes are being enlisted in the meantime, but the shortage means some classrooms won’t have the same teacher all year long.

Story continues below advertisement

Guillemette said her board is working hard to hire new teachers and is urging the provincial government to take strong action to help with recruitment and retraining of those who wish to enter the field.

Sonia Ethier, the president of one of the province’s largest teachers’ unions, says the number of students is expected to rise by 65,000 in the next five years while the number of teaching school graduates is declining.

She told reporters today that poor salaries and working conditions, a higher number of special needs students, retirements and burnout have combined to create what she describes as a looming crisis.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter